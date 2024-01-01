Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse in
Oceanside
/
Oceanside
/
Chocolate Mousse
Oceanside restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
SUSHI
The Plot - South Oceanside
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
Avg 4.8
(891 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse
$8.00
More about The Plot - South Oceanside
The Lab Collaborative
201 North Cleveland street Ste 109, Oceanside
No reviews yet
Chocolate Peanut butter Mousse Parfait
$15.00
More about The Lab Collaborative
