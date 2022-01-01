Chow mein in Oceanside
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Chow Mein Noodle
|$17.50
Stir fried egg noodle with egg, onion, mushroom, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrot and broccoli.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|CHOW MEIN
|$7.90
Tender noodles with onions, cabbage, celery, carrots and bean sprouts in a sweet black sauce. (2) 330 - 440 cal