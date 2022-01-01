Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve chow mein

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Chow Mein Noodle$17.50
Stir fried egg noodle with egg, onion, mushroom, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrot and broccoli.
More about Thai Table Time
SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
CHOW MEIN$7.90
Tender noodles with onions, cabbage, celery, carrots and bean sprouts in a sweet black sauce. (2) 330 - 440 cal
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Chow Mein$15.95
Egg noodles with onions, green beans, celery, green onions, carrots, and cabbage in Thai sauce.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

