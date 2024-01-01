Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collard greens in
Oceanside
/
Oceanside
/
Collard Greens
Oceanside restaurants that serve collard greens
SUSHI
The Plot - South Oceanside
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
Avg 4.8
(891 reviews)
Collard Greens + Black Eyed Peas
$20.00
More about The Plot - South Oceanside
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside
3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE
Avg 4.6
(6134 reviews)
COLLARD GREENS
TRADITIONAL COLLARD GREENS!
More about Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside
