Collard greens in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve collard greens

The Plot image

SUSHI

The Plot - South Oceanside

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens + Black Eyed Peas$20.00
More about The Plot - South Oceanside
Collard Greens image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside

3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE

Avg 4.6 (6134 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COLLARD GREENS
TRADITIONAL COLLARD GREENS!
More about Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside

