Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Plot image

SUSHI

The Plot - South Oceanside

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake$16.00
More about The Plot - South Oceanside
Stratford at the Harbor image

 

Stratford at the Harbor

280 S Harbor Drive, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$18.00
More about Stratford at the Harbor

Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside

Burritos

Pappardelle

Edamame

Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Bowls

Quesadillas

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Oceanside to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (888 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston