Crab rolls in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve crab rolls
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$13.00
Inside: Soft Shell Crab & Cucumber On Top:Albacore & Green Onions
More about Teri Cafe #1
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$13.00
Inside: Soft Shell Crab & Cucumber On Top:Albacore & Green Onions
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll
|$7.95
Soft shell crab, asparagus, kaiware, gobo, avocado, and cucumber.
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$10.95
Soft Shell Crab with avocado, yamagobo, sprout, asparagus, cucumber, and mayonnaise. Six to eight pieces.
|Crispy Crab Rolls
|$10.95
Crab meat, minced shrimp with fresh garlic. Served with sweet plum and spicy mayonnaise sauce.