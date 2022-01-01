Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve crab rolls

Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Roll$13.00
Inside: Soft Shell Crab & Cucumber On Top:Albacore & Green Onions
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Roll$13.00
Inside: Soft Shell Crab & Cucumber On Top:Albacore & Green Onions
More about Teri Cafe #1
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll$7.95
Soft shell crab, asparagus, kaiware, gobo, avocado, and cucumber.
Soft Shell Crab Roll$10.95
Soft Shell Crab with avocado, yamagobo, sprout, asparagus, cucumber, and mayonnaise. Six to eight pieces.
Crispy Crab Rolls$10.95
Crab meat, minced shrimp with fresh garlic. Served with sweet plum and spicy mayonnaise sauce.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

