Croissant sandwiches in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro

223 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich$9.25
Our go to breakfast sandwich on the run! Scrambled eggs, tomato, ham, and cheese on our homemade butter croissant.
Spinach & Feta Croissant Sandwich$9.25
Homemade spinach and feta croissant, with scrambled eggs, and tomato! Great breakfast sandwich!
Butter Croissant Sandwich$9.25
Our homemade butter croissant with scrambled eggs and tomato.
Stratford at the Harbor

280 S Harbor Drive, Oceanside

TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
