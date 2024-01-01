Croissants in Oceanside
Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
223 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$9.25
Our go to breakfast sandwich on the run! Scrambled eggs, tomato, ham, and cheese on our homemade butter croissant.
|Spinach & Feta Croissant Sandwich
|$9.25
Homemade spinach and feta croissant, with scrambled eggs, and tomato! Great breakfast sandwich!
|Butter Croissant Sandwich
|$9.25
Our homemade butter croissant with scrambled eggs and tomato.
Rose Cafe - 1902 S Coast Hwy
1902 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Vanilla Bean Croissant
|$5.50
|Hot Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50