Curry in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve curry

The Lab Collaborative

201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$22.00
curry spiced chicken skewers, cucumber, grilled veggies, tomato, and yogurt mint dressing
More about The Lab Collaborative
Teri Cafe #2

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Soba$11.00
Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion
Chicken Curry Udon$11.00
Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Udon (Flour Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion
Chicken Curry Fried Rice$11.00
White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion With Curry Powder
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #1

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Fried Rice$11.00
White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion With Curry Powder
Chicken Curry Udon$11.00
Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Udon (Flour Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion
More about Teri Cafe #1
Thai Table Time

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Green Curry$14.50
Coconut milk, bamboo, eggplant, sweet basil and bell pepper in green curry paste.
Curry Fried Rice$17.50
Stir fried rice with egg, carrot, cashew nut, bell pepper, onion and yellow curry powder.
Mussaman Curry$17.50
Coconut milk, potatoes, onion, carrot and peanut in mussaman curry paste.
More about Thai Table Time
banner pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
THAI COCONUT CURRY TOFU$10.40
Spicy - Gluten Free - Red peppers, carrots, white onions and broccoli in our creamy Thai coconut curry. Contains fish sauce.
THAI COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN $11.80
Steamed white meat chicken, garlic, red bell peppers, onions and broccoli. Tossed in a creamy Thai coconut curry sauce. Somewhat spicy.
THAI COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN$10.40
Spicy - Gluten Free - White chicken with red peppers, carrots, white onions and broccoli in our creamy Thai coconut curry.
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Green Curry$13.95
Green curry with coconut milk, green beans, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with white rice.
Noodle Curry Soup$13.95
Rice noodles in a yellow curry broth with cabbage, tofu, bean sprouts, topped with fried onion, and cilantro.
Massaman Curry$13.95
Massaman curry with onions, potatoes, carrots, and peanuts. Served with white rice.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Mussaman Curry$15.95
Tamarind curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, and peanuts.
Mango Curry$15.95
Fresh mango chunks in red curry sauce, sweet basil, carrots, and bell peppers.
Curry Fried Rice$15.95
Fried rice with egg, green beans, carrot, and onion in curry power sauce.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

