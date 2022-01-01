Curry in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve curry
More about The Lab Collaborative
The Lab Collaborative
201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$22.00
curry spiced chicken skewers, cucumber, grilled veggies, tomato, and yogurt mint dressing
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Chicken Curry Soba
|$11.00
Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion
|Chicken Curry Udon
|$11.00
Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Udon (Flour Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion
|Chicken Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion With Curry Powder
More about Teri Cafe #1
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Chicken Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion With Curry Powder
|Chicken Curry Udon
|$11.00
Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Udon (Flour Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion
More about Thai Table Time
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Green Curry
|$14.50
Coconut milk, bamboo, eggplant, sweet basil and bell pepper in green curry paste.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$17.50
Stir fried rice with egg, carrot, cashew nut, bell pepper, onion and yellow curry powder.
|Mussaman Curry
|$17.50
Coconut milk, potatoes, onion, carrot and peanut in mussaman curry paste.
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|THAI COCONUT CURRY TOFU
|$10.40
Spicy - Gluten Free - Red peppers, carrots, white onions and broccoli in our creamy Thai coconut curry. Contains fish sauce.
|THAI COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN
|$11.80
Steamed white meat chicken, garlic, red bell peppers, onions and broccoli. Tossed in a creamy Thai coconut curry sauce. Somewhat spicy.
|THAI COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN
|$10.40
Spicy - Gluten Free - White chicken with red peppers, carrots, white onions and broccoli in our creamy Thai coconut curry.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Green Curry
|$13.95
Green curry with coconut milk, green beans, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with white rice.
|Noodle Curry Soup
|$13.95
Rice noodles in a yellow curry broth with cabbage, tofu, bean sprouts, topped with fried onion, and cilantro.
|Massaman Curry
|$13.95
Massaman curry with onions, potatoes, carrots, and peanuts. Served with white rice.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen
1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Mussaman Curry
|$15.95
Tamarind curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, and peanuts.
|Mango Curry
|$15.95
Fresh mango chunks in red curry sauce, sweet basil, carrots, and bell peppers.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$15.95
Fried rice with egg, green beans, carrot, and onion in curry power sauce.