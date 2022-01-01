Drunken noodles in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|NEW! DRUNKEN NOODLES
|$11.80
Steamed white meat chicken, rice noodles, red bell peppers, onions, scallions, garlic chili paste and egg. Tossed in a savory sweet and spicy sauce with fresh basil.
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Drunken Noodle Bundle
|$12.95
Flat rice noodles stir fried with egg, garlic, broccoli, white onions, red bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
|Drunken Noodle
|$12.95
Flat rice noodles stir fried with egg, garlic, broccoli, white onions, red bell peppers, and basil leaves.