Drunken noodles in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve drunken noodles

SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
NEW! DRUNKEN NOODLES$11.80
Steamed white meat chicken, rice noodles, red bell peppers, onions, scallions, garlic chili paste and egg. Tossed in a savory sweet and spicy sauce with fresh basil.
NEW! DRUNKEN NOODLES$11.80
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Drunken Noodle Bundle$12.95
Flat rice noodles stir fried with egg, garlic, broccoli, white onions, red bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
Drunken Noodle$12.95
Flat rice noodles stir fried with egg, garlic, broccoli, white onions, red bell peppers, and basil leaves.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

