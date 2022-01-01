Egg rolls in Oceanside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Tap House & Kitchen

308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
banner pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
CHICKEN EGG ROLL$2.95
Delicious crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, carrots, green onions, cabbage and noodles.
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Thai Egg Rolls$10.00
Fresh vegetables and bean thread noodles rolled in rice paper, deeply fried, and served with sauce.
