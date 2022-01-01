Egg rolls in Oceanside
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Tap House & Kitchen
308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls
|$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|CHICKEN EGG ROLL
|$2.95
Delicious crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, carrots, green onions, cabbage and noodles.