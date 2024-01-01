Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve fajitas

Anita's Mexican Restaurant Cantina

2250 South El Camino Real, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mixed Fajitas$20.75
Grilled Chicken & Steak sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca and choice of tortillas
Chicken Fajitas$20.55
Sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca and choice of tortillas
More about Anita's Mexican Restaurant Cantina
Four Tunas - Oceanside - 41 Douglas Dr suit 100

41 Douglas Dr suit 100, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surf and Turf Fajita entree$24.95
Served with salad,rice and beans
More about Four Tunas - Oceanside - 41 Douglas Dr suit 100

