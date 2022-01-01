Fresh spring rolls in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls
More about Ocean Thai Cuisine - Vista Way
Ocean Thai Cuisine - Vista Way
2455 Vista Way Suite F, Oceanside
|Fresh Spring Roll
Fresh veggies in soft rice paper wrapped and served with house peanut sauce perfect for veggie lovers
More about Thai Table Time
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Fresh Spring Roll
|$13.95
Choice of tofu or shrimp with cucumber, carrot, rice noodle, mint leaves, basil wrapped with green leave lettuce in rice papers served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.