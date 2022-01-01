Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh spring rolls in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

Ocean Thai Cuisine - Vista Way

2455 Vista Way Suite F, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Fresh Spring Roll
Fresh veggies in soft rice paper wrapped and served with house peanut sauce perfect for veggie lovers
More about Ocean Thai Cuisine - Vista Way
SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Fresh Spring Roll$13.95
Choice of tofu or shrimp with cucumber, carrot, rice noodle, mint leaves, basil wrapped with green leave lettuce in rice papers served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
More about Thai Table Time
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Fresh Spring Rolls$8.95
Tofu and vegetables wrapped in rice paper. Served with sweet plum sauce.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

