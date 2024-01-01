Greek salad in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
223 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Greek Salad
|$11.50
Romaine hearts, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, with our house flatbread (fresh to order... honestly our favorite part!), red wine vinaigrette on the side.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Oceanside
West Coast Sourdough - Oceanside
1870 Rancho Del Oro Rd, Oceanside
|Greek Salad (10 Servings)
|$69.90
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
|Greek Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing