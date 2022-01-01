Hummus in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve hummus
Local Tap House & Kitchen
308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Chef’s Inspired Hummus & Crispy Pesto Chickpeas
|$17.00
Hummus & Crispy Pesto Chickpeas | Naan Bread | Roasted Garlic | Feta | Cucumbers
Maan's Mediterranean Grill
4259 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Hummus ( 8 OZ )
|$7.38
A flavored blend of chickpeas puree, tahini sauce, lemon juice, and fresh garlic, topped with extra virgin olive oil, decorated with parsley and sumac herbs. Served with pita bread.
|Spicy Hummus ( 8 OZ )
|$7.55
A flavored blend of chickpeas puree, tahini sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic, our special hot sauce puree, decorated with parsley olives, and parika. Served with pita bread.
|2 Oz Hummus
|$1.45