Hummus in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve hummus

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Tap House & Kitchen

308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Chef’s Inspired Hummus & Crispy Pesto Chickpeas$17.00
Hummus & Crispy Pesto Chickpeas | Naan Bread | Roasted Garlic | Feta | Cucumbers
More about Local Tap House & Kitchen
Maan's Mediterranean Grill

4259 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (3698 reviews)
Hummus ( 8 OZ )$7.38
A flavored blend of chickpeas puree, tahini sauce, lemon juice, and fresh garlic, topped with extra virgin olive oil, decorated with parsley and sumac herbs. Served with pita bread.
Spicy Hummus ( 8 OZ )$7.55
A flavored blend of chickpeas puree, tahini sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic, our special hot sauce puree, decorated with parsley olives, and parika. Served with pita bread.
2 Oz Hummus$1.45
More about Maan's Mediterranean Grill
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cream of the Crop

2009 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (219 reviews)
Majestic Hummus Plain$6.49
8 oz.
More about Cream of the Crop

