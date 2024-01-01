Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Katsu curry in
Oceanside
/
Oceanside
/
Katsu Curry
Oceanside restaurants that serve katsu curry
Wu Lan Ramen Tap House
4645 Frazee Rd, Oceanside
No reviews yet
Curry Chicken Katsu Plate
$15.00
More about Wu Lan Ramen Tap House
Maui Hawaiian BBQ
2455 Vista Way Suit D, Oceanside
No reviews yet
Curry Katsu (Small)
$11.75
Golden crispy breaded chicken with Curry sauce
More about Maui Hawaiian BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside
Teriyaki Bowls
Curry
Salmon Salad
Chocolate Mousse
Collard Greens
Katsu
Nachos
Vegetable Tempura
More near Oceanside to explore
Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1030 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(96 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1259 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(37 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(207 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(400 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston