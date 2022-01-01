Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Maki in
Oceanside
/
Oceanside
/
Maki
Oceanside restaurants that serve maki
SUSHI
The Plot - South Oceanside
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
Avg 4.8
(891 reviews)
Spam masubi maki roll
$14.50
More about The Plot - South Oceanside
Harney Sushi - Oceanside - OCEANSIDE
301 Mission Ave, Oceanside
No reviews yet
Yellowtail Maki
$8.00
Tuna Maki
$8.00
More about Harney Sushi - Oceanside - OCEANSIDE
