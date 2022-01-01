Mussels in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve mussels
More about Orfila Vineyards and Winery
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Orfila Vineyards and Winery
221 N Cleveland St, Oceanside
|Mussels
|$18.00
PEI mussels in a spicy tomato broth with cherry tomatoes, chorizo, garlic and toasted bread
More about Rockin' Baja Lobster
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rockin' Baja Lobster
258 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside
|Sizzling Cast Iron Mussels
|$20.00
Simmered in white wine, fresh lime, tequila, tomato, garlic butter, Mexican chorizo, cream, and cilantro.