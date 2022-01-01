Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve nachos

Marley Nachos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

46 Beach Hut Deli

280 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos image

TACOS

CraftCoast Beer & Tacos

275 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Al Pastor Nachos
marinated pork, cheese, beans, sour cream, guac, pineapple, and salsa fresca.
Birria Nachos
Savory birria, cheese, beans, sour cream, guac, and salsa fresca.
Carne Asada Nachos$11.00
grilled beef, cheese, beans, sour cream, guac, and salsa fresca.
More about CraftCoast Beer & Tacos

