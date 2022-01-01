Nachos in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve nachos
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
46 Beach Hut Deli
280 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
TACOS
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
275 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Al Pastor Nachos
marinated pork, cheese, beans, sour cream, guac, pineapple, and salsa fresca.
|Birria Nachos
Savory birria, cheese, beans, sour cream, guac, and salsa fresca.
|Carne Asada Nachos
|$11.00
grilled beef, cheese, beans, sour cream, guac, and salsa fresca.