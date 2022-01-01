Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve pad thai

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Pad Thai Noodle$17.50
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanuts aside.
More about Thai Table Time
SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
PAD THAI NOODLES$11.80
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Pad Thai Bundle (No crispy shell with togo order)$12.95
Thin rice noodles stir fried with tamarind sauce, egg sauce, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts. Served in a crispy shell. Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
Pad Thai (No crispy shell with togo order)$12.95
Thin rice noodles stir fried with tamarind sauce, egg sauce, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts. Served in a crispy shell.
Pad Woon Sen (Thai Silver Noodle)$12.95
Glass noodles stir fried with egg, cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, celery, white, and green onions.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Pad Thai$15.95
Rice noodles stir fried with egg, green onions, and bean sprouts, in tamarind sauce with ground peanuts on the side. 
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

