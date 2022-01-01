Pad thai in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve pad thai
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Pad Thai Noodle
|$17.50
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanuts aside.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|PAD THAI NOODLES
|$11.80
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Pad Thai Bundle (No crispy shell with togo order)
|$12.95
Thin rice noodles stir fried with tamarind sauce, egg sauce, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts. Served in a crispy shell. Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
|Pad Thai (No crispy shell with togo order)
|$12.95
Thin rice noodles stir fried with tamarind sauce, egg sauce, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts. Served in a crispy shell.
|Pad Woon Sen (Thai Silver Noodle)
|$12.95
Glass noodles stir fried with egg, cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, celery, white, and green onions.