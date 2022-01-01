Papaya salad in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve papaya salad
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Papaya Salad
|$14.95
Som tum. Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean mixed with Thai chili, lime juice, garlic and top with peanut.
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Som Tom (Papaya Salad)
|$10.95
Shredded fresh papayas, green beans, carrots, tomato, mixed with garlic lime dressing and topped off with peanuts.