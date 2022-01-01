Salmon in Oceanside
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill
262 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside
|Salmon
|$28.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blade 1936
401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside
|Salmone alla Griglia con Erbette
|$29.00
Fresh wild salmon / fresh herbs in extra virgin olive oil / garlic mashed potato / seasonal vegetables.
The Lab Collaborative
201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside
|Thai Baked Salmon
|$30.00
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Grilled Salmon Only
|$8.00
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$10.00
Marinated Raw Salmon, Chili Oil, Sesame Oil, Red Onion, Mixed Seaweed, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice
|G. Grilled Salmon Bowl
|$11.00
Grilled salmon filet served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|#14 Grilled Salmon
|$15.00
Grilled Salmon served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$10.00
Marinated Raw Salmon, Chili Oil, Sesame Oil, Red Onion, Mixed Seaweed, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice
|G. Grilled Salmon Bowl
|$11.00
Grilled salmon filet served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Salmon Sashimi w/ Citrus Salt
|$17.75
|Salmon Nigiri w/ Citrus Salt
|$7.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI
Harney Oceanside
301 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Salmon
|$5.00
|Salmon Skin
|$6.00
Baked salmon skin, cucumber, yama gobo, radish sprouts, faux-nagi sauce, and dried bonito flakes.
|Spicy Salmon
|$7.50
Almon, sriracha, cucumber, and radish sprouts.
PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Atlantic Salmon
|$28.00
Creamy dill sauce, lemon caper millet, grilled baby zucchini, crispy shallots
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|GRILLED ALASKAN TERIYAKI SALMON
|$13.60
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon with wok tossed fresh red peppers, carrots, broccoli and onions. (2) 290 cal
|SIGNATURE CHINESE SALMON SALAD
|$13.60
Grilled salmon on romaine and iceberg with carrots, mandarin oranges, fresh cilantro, green onions, sesame seeds and crispy wonton strips with honey ginger dressing. (2) 340 cal
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Salmon Egg Sushi (Two Pieces)
|$6.95
|Ginger Salmon
|$15.95
Salmon sashimi grade topped with ginger sauce, mixed vegetables, and fresh ginger. Served with white rice.
|Salmon Kama
|$12.95