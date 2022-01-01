Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve salmon

Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill

262 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside

Avg 4.1 (1992 reviews)
Salmon$28.95
More about Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill
Blade 1936 image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blade 1936

401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Salmone alla Griglia con Erbette$29.00
Fresh wild salmon / fresh herbs in extra virgin olive oil / garlic mashed potato / seasonal vegetables.
More about Blade 1936
Consumer pic

 

The Lab Collaborative

201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Baked Salmon$30.00
More about The Lab Collaborative
Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Only$8.00
Salmon Poke Bowl$10.00
Marinated Raw Salmon, Chili Oil, Sesame Oil, Red Onion, Mixed Seaweed, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice
G. Grilled Salmon Bowl$11.00
Grilled salmon filet served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
More about Teri Cafe #2
Item pic

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Grilled Salmon$15.00
Grilled Salmon served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
Salmon Poke Bowl$10.00
Marinated Raw Salmon, Chili Oil, Sesame Oil, Red Onion, Mixed Seaweed, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice
G. Grilled Salmon Bowl$11.00
Grilled salmon filet served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
More about Teri Cafe #1
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

 

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi w/ Citrus Salt$17.75
Salmon Nigiri w/ Citrus Salt$7.50
More about Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI

Harney Oceanside

301 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.3 (4957 reviews)
Salmon$5.00
Salmon Skin$6.00
Baked salmon skin, cucumber, yama gobo, radish sprouts, faux-nagi sauce, and dried bonito flakes.
Spicy Salmon$7.50
Almon, sriracha, cucumber, and radish sprouts.
More about Harney Oceanside
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza

1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6636 reviews)
Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Creamy dill sauce, lemon caper millet, grilled baby zucchini, crispy shallots
More about The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
banner pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
GRILLED ALASKAN TERIYAKI SALMON$13.60
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon with wok tossed fresh red peppers, carrots, broccoli and onions. (2) 290 cal
SIGNATURE CHINESE SALMON SALAD$13.60
Grilled salmon on romaine and iceberg with carrots, mandarin oranges, fresh cilantro, green onions, sesame seeds and crispy wonton strips with honey ginger dressing. (2) 340 cal
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Salmon Egg Sushi (Two Pieces)$6.95
Ginger Salmon$15.95
Salmon sashimi grade topped with ginger sauce, mixed vegetables, and fresh ginger. Served with white rice.
Salmon Kama$12.95
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

