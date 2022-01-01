Salmon salad in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve salmon salad
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Spicy Salmon Salad
|$13.00
Raw Salmon, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Spicy Salmon Dressing (ahi sauce, chili oil, dried chili)
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Spicy Salmon Salad
|$13.00
Raw Salmon, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Spicy Salmon Dressing (ahi sauce, chili oil, dried chili)
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|SIGNATURE CHINESE SALMON SALAD
|$13.60
Grilled salmon on romaine and iceberg with carrots, mandarin oranges, fresh cilantro, green onions, sesame seeds and crispy wonton strips with honey ginger dressing. (2) 340 cal