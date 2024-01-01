Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve samosa

Tandoori Guys Oceanside - 127 S Coast Hwy,

127 S Coast Hwy,, Oceanside

Vegetable Samosa$6.00
More about Tandoori Guys Oceanside - 127 S Coast Hwy,
Tikka Masala Hut - 3780 Mission Ave

3780 Mission Ave, OCEANSIDE

Samosa chaat$7.99
Samosa chaat is very popular street food in India and a dish that everyone must try once. This dish is comprised of spicy chickpea curry served over deconstructed samosa and dressed up with sweet and tangy chutneys. Then topped with crispy sev and garnished with diced onions and fresh cilantro.
Chili paneer Samosa$6.99
Chili paneer Samosa is delightfully tangy and delicious made of fresh panner in a sweet and spicy. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Veg Samosa$4.99
Samosa is a crispy, flaky deep-fried pastry with a spiced filling. This dish can be made with different fillings, but the most popular one is potato & peas filling. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
More about Tikka Masala Hut - 3780 Mission Ave

