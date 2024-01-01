Samosa in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve samosa
More about Tandoori Guys Oceanside - 127 S Coast Hwy,
Tandoori Guys Oceanside - 127 S Coast Hwy,
127 S Coast Hwy,, Oceanside
|Vegetable Samosa
|$6.00
More about Tikka Masala Hut - 3780 Mission Ave
Tikka Masala Hut - 3780 Mission Ave
3780 Mission Ave, OCEANSIDE
|Samosa chaat
|$7.99
Samosa chaat is very popular street food in India and a dish that everyone must try once. This dish is comprised of spicy chickpea curry served over deconstructed samosa and dressed up with sweet and tangy chutneys. Then topped with crispy sev and garnished with diced onions and fresh cilantro.
|Chili paneer Samosa
|$6.99
Chili paneer Samosa is delightfully tangy and delicious made of fresh panner in a sweet and spicy. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
|Veg Samosa
|$4.99
Samosa is a crispy, flaky deep-fried pastry with a spiced filling. This dish can be made with different fillings, but the most popular one is potato & peas filling. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.