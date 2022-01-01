Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve seafood salad

banner pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Spicy Seafood Salad$25.95
Shrimp, white fish, squid, scallop and mussel seasoned with lemon juice, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, chili and fresh mint leaves.
More about Thai Table Time
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Seafood Salad$18.95
Mixed seafood tossed with chili lime garlic dressing, herbs, and mixed greens.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Seafood Salad$20.95
Muscles, squid, shrimp, and scallops, onion, cilantro,ginger,celery,glass noodles tomato, and spicy lime dressing.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside

Cheese Pizza

Ceviche

Chicken Teriyaki

Soft Shell Crabs

Thai Coffee

Wonton Soup

Lobsters

Pineapple Fried Rice

Map

More near Oceanside to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston