Short ribs in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Local Tap House & Kitchen
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Tap House & Kitchen
308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Short Rib French Dip
|$17.00
Slow Cooked Boneless Short Rib | Crispy Onions | Horseradish Cream | Swiss Cheese | Natural Au Jus
More about Rockin' Baja Lobster
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rockin' Baja Lobster
258 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside
|Short Rib Tacos de Birria
|$19.00
Braised beef in a 3 chili sauce, jack cheese, pickled carrots and onions
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|BBQ Short Ribs
|$20.95
Marinated short ribs with white onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, topped with teriyaki sauce, and green onions on a sizzling plate. Served with miso soup and white rice.