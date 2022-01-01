Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve short ribs

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Tap House & Kitchen

308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib French Dip$17.00
Slow Cooked Boneless Short Rib | Crispy Onions | Horseradish Cream | Swiss Cheese | Natural Au Jus
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rockin' Baja Lobster

258 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside

Avg 4.1 (4080 reviews)
Short Rib Tacos de Birria$19.00
Braised beef in a 3 chili sauce, jack cheese, pickled carrots and onions
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
BBQ Short Ribs$20.95
Marinated short ribs with white onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, topped with teriyaki sauce, and green onions on a sizzling plate. Served with miso soup and white rice.
