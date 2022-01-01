Shrimp rolls in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.00
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing
More about Teri Cafe #1
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.00
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing
More about Local Tap House & Kitchen
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Tap House & Kitchen
308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls
|$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
More about Thai Table Time
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Shrimp Rolls
|$16.95
Deep fried shrimp wrapped in spring roll sheet served sweet and sour sauce.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Crispy Bacon Shrimp Rolls (Five pieces)
|$9.95
Shrimps and Bacon wrapped with rice paper, fried to golden perfection. Served with sweet plum sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
|$5.95
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, kaiware, gobo, avocado, and cucumber.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, yamagobo, sprout, asparagus, cucumber, and mayonnaise. Six to eight pieces.