Shrimp rolls in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing
More about Teri Cafe #2
Item pic

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing
More about Teri Cafe #1
Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Tap House & Kitchen

308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
More about Local Tap House & Kitchen
banner pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Shrimp Rolls$16.95
Deep fried shrimp wrapped in spring roll sheet served sweet and sour sauce.
More about Thai Table Time
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Crispy Bacon Shrimp Rolls (Five pieces)$9.95
Shrimps and Bacon wrapped with rice paper, fried to golden perfection. Served with sweet plum sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$5.95
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, kaiware, gobo, avocado, and cucumber.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, yamagobo, sprout, asparagus, cucumber, and mayonnaise. Six to eight pieces.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

