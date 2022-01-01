Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab HR$6.00
Soft Shell Crab Roll$13.00
Inside: Soft Shell Crab & Cucumber On Top:Albacore & Green Onions
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab HR$6.00
Soft Shell Crab Roll$13.00
Inside: Soft Shell Crab & Cucumber On Top:Albacore & Green Onions
More about Teri Cafe #1
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI

Harney Oceanside

301 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.3 (4957 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab$6.75
Soft shell crab, kani kama, avocado, cucumber and masago, and topped with ponzu sauce.
More about Harney Oceanside
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll$7.95
Soft shell crab, asparagus, kaiware, gobo, avocado, and cucumber.
Soft Shell Crab (Two pieces)$11.95
Deep fried soft shelled crab. Served with sweet plum and spicy mayo sauce.
Soft Shell Crab Roll$10.95
Soft Shell Crab with avocado, yamagobo, sprout, asparagus, cucumber, and mayonnaise. Six to eight pieces.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside

Crispy Tofu

Pepperoni Pizza

Turkey Clubs

Sticky Rice

Caesar Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Katsu

Edamame

Map

More near Oceanside to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston