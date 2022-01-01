Tacos in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve tacos
Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside
|Duck Mole Tacos
|$15.00
mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron
|Chipotle Caesar + Duck Mole Tacos
|$20.00
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
275 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
|Pollo Asado Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled chicken. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
|Veggie Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with grilled bell peppers and zucchini. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.