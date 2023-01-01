Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Oceanside
/
Oceanside
/
Tarts
Oceanside restaurants that serve tarts
Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
223 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside
No reviews yet
Vegan Pop Tart
$4.25
More about Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
Enzo's BBQ Ale House
4141 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
No reviews yet
Apple Tart
$8.95
More about Enzo's BBQ Ale House
Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside
Meatball Subs
Chicken Rolls
Grilled Chicken
Calamari
Vegetable Tempura
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
Pork Belly
California Rolls
More near Oceanside to explore
Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(243 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(898 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1075 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston