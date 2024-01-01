Tikka masala in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Tandoori Guys Oceanside - 127 S Coast Hwy,
127 S Coast Hwy,, Oceanside
|Tikka Masala
|$0.00
More about Tikka Masala Hut - 3780 Mission Ave
3780 Mission Ave, OCEANSIDE
|Chicken tikka masala
|$13.99
This dish consists of marinated boneless chicken pieces that are air-fried and then served in a spiced tomato-cream sauce. Tender and juicy chicken pieces soaked in rich and creamy tomato sauce. This dish is full of incredible flavors.
|Tofu Tikka Masala
|$12.99
A hearty take on a dish that is famous all over the world. Tofu tikka masala features oven-baked tofu in an aromatic tomato gravy. heavy cream that is simmered for long hours. Enjoy the complex flavors of this classic dish.
|Soya Chap tikka Masala
|$13.99
Soya chap Tikka Masala is an aromatic, creamy, and flavorful North Indian dish made with grilled soya chap and spicy gravy with onions and tomatoes. The creamy sauce and the soft soya chap melts in your mouth, It will take you into a different dimension of flavor!