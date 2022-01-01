Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Ocean Thai Cuisine - Vista Way

2455 Vista Way Suite F, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)
A unique world famous Thai soup with fresh mushroom,tomato,onion,and touch of authentic Thai spices,lemongrass,kaffir lime leaves,cilantro,and green onion.
More about Ocean Thai Cuisine - Vista Way
SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Small Tom Yum Soup$9.95
Lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomato, fresh kaffir lime leaves, lemon glass, galanga, green onion, lime juice, and cilantro.
Large Tom Yum Soup$17.95
Lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomato, fresh kaffir lime leaves, lemon glass, galanga, green onion, lime juice, and cilantro.
More about Thai Table Time
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Tom Yum soup$13.95
Thai style spicy and sour lemon grass soup with onion, lime leaves, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.95
Thai style spicy and sour soup with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and green onions.( one size only 32 oz)
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

