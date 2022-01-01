Tom yum soup in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Ocean Thai Cuisine - Vista Way
Ocean Thai Cuisine - Vista Way
2455 Vista Way Suite F, Oceanside
|Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)
A unique world famous Thai soup with fresh mushroom,tomato,onion,and touch of authentic Thai spices,lemongrass,kaffir lime leaves,cilantro,and green onion.
More about Thai Table Time
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Small Tom Yum Soup
|$9.95
Lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomato, fresh kaffir lime leaves, lemon glass, galanga, green onion, lime juice, and cilantro.
|Large Tom Yum Soup
|$17.95
Lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomato, fresh kaffir lime leaves, lemon glass, galanga, green onion, lime juice, and cilantro.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen
1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Tom Yum soup
|$13.95
Thai style spicy and sour lemon grass soup with onion, lime leaves, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Thai style spicy and sour soup with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and green onions.( one size only 32 oz)