Tuna rolls in Oceanside

Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Tuna Roll**
|$7.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Cucumber, Kaiware (raddish sprouts), Sesame Seeds
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Spicy Tuna roll
|$6.00
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Cajun Tuna Roll
|$16.95
Blue crab, cucumber, avocado topped with seared Cajun tuna, green onion, spicy mayonnaise, sriracha, and eel sauce. Six to eight pieces.
|Tuna Roll
|$6.95
Tuna served inside with seaweed wrapped on outside. Six to eight pieces.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Six to eight pieces.