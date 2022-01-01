Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll**$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Cucumber, Kaiware (raddish sprouts), Sesame Seeds
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll**$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Cucumber, Kaiware (raddish sprouts), Sesame Seeds
More about Teri Cafe #1
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

 

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna roll$6.00
More about Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Cajun Tuna Roll$16.95
Blue crab, cucumber, avocado topped with seared Cajun tuna, green onion, spicy mayonnaise, sriracha, and eel sauce. Six to eight pieces.
Tuna Roll$6.95
Tuna served inside with seaweed wrapped on outside. Six to eight pieces.
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Six to eight pieces.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

