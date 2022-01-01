Turkey clubs in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Cream of the Crop
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cream of the Crop
2009 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.99
Turkey with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with cream of the crop lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
More about The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY CLUB
|$14.00
Honey-cured bacon, roasted garlic aioli, whole grain mustard, romaine, tomato on Bosch Bakery's multigrain bread with house made pecorino chips