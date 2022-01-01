Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants that serve turkey clubs

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cream of the Crop

2009 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (219 reviews)
Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Turkey with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with cream of the crop lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza

1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6636 reviews)
HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY CLUB$14.00
Honey-cured bacon, roasted garlic aioli, whole grain mustard, romaine, tomato on Bosch Bakery's multigrain bread with house made pecorino chips
