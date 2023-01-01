Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oceanside restaurants you'll love

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oceanside

Must-try Oceanside restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro

223 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sando$13.50
Panko crusted buttermilk chicken thigh, housemade spiced pickle, chipotle honey mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun. Your choice of salad or chips. You can also sub for homefries or hashbrowns!
Mocha de Mexico$4.75
Mocha de Mexico powder, espresso, and milk! Your choice of hot or iced. Milk and whip options.
Lavender Latte$5.75
Always a staff favorite :) lavender syrup, espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam.
More about Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
BG pic

 

Enzo's BBQ Ale House

4141 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Margarita$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato & herbs. Substitutions may be an additional charge.
12" Pepperoni$15.95
Substitutions may be an additional charge.
10" BBQ Pizza$11.50
Choice of pork, chicken or brisket. Served with BBQ sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Enzo's BBQ Ale House
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside

3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE

Avg 4.6 (6134 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CATFISH NUGGETS$0.00
8 OR 16 OF OUR SIGNATURE SOUTHERN FRIED CATFISH NUGGETS! SERVED WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE!
CATFISH DINNER$0.00
One or two catfish fillets grilled, blackened, or fried southern style! Served with two sides of your choice. you can also try our catfish nuggets (8 pieces 16)
PULLED PORK PLATTER$23.00
Hot or mild BBQ sauce. Slow-smoked pork pulled! Served with two sides of your choice or one large side!
More about Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside
Shootz Fish X Beer image

 

Shootz Fish X Beer - 602 S Tremont Suite 101

602 Tremont, Suite B, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
San Miguel$5.50
Ensenada Shrimp
Shootz beer battered Mexican white shrimp, cabbage, yum yum sauce, cilantro
Contains: shellfish, egg & gluten
Pescaderos$5.50
market catch. cabbage slaw. shootz sauce. pickled veg. cilantro. habanero carrot. cotija.
*Gluten free*
Contains: egg & fish
Sunset Poke$17.00
market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake.
Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten
*Cannot be made gluten free*
More about Shootz Fish X Beer - 602 S Tremont Suite 101
Consumer pic

 

Brown Cup Cafe & Lounge

401 North Coast Hwy,Ste 105, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Toast, Pesto-basil$6.25
Avocado, pesto cream cheese, tomatoes, basil and feta cheese on a toast
Latte$0.00
Tea, Lavender-Honey-Matcha Latte$0.00
More about Brown Cup Cafe & Lounge
Blade 1936 image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blade 1936

401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PIZZA REGINA MARGHERITA$20.50
Tomato sauce / Cherry Tomatoes / Mozzarella di Bufala
Caprese Heirloom$16.50
fresh mozzarella / organic heirloom tomatoes / basil / balsamic reduction
Insalata di Fragole$15.50
Fresh mozzarella burrata / strawberries / organic beets / fennel / almonds / mint / champagne vinaigrette
More about Blade 1936
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos image

TACOS

CraftCoast Beer & Tacos

275 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
Consommé (8oz) Cup$3.00
Exquisite savory Birria soup cooked for 8hrs.
Pollo Asado Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled chicken. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
More about CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
Main pic

 

Tikka Masala Hut - 3780 Mission Ave

3780 Mission Ave, OCEANSIDE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Veg Samosa$4.99
Samosa is a crispy, flaky deep-fried pastry with a spiced filling. This dish can be made with different fillings, but the most popular one is potato & peas filling. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Butter Chicken$13.99
Butter chicken originated from Northern India. Grilled chicken tikkas tossed in incredible creamy tomato and cashew gravy. This is one of the best you will ever try.
Chole Bhature$9.99
Chole Bhature is a dish originating from Northern India. It is a combination of kabuli chana spicy and bhatura, a fried bread made from flour. There is a distinct Punjabi variant of the dish. It is served with onion salad.
More about Tikka Masala Hut - 3780 Mission Ave
Consumer pic

 

The Lab Collaborative

201 North Cleveland street Ste 109, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lab Burger$21.00
Gluten free with no bun and lettuce wrapped. Bun is Egg free
Wings$17.50
Not gluten free due to cross contamination
Philly Sando$18.00
Gluten free with no bread
More about The Lab Collaborative
Knockout Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knockout Pizza - Oceanside

401 Mission Ave,Ste B120, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch$0.23
lg House Salad$12.20
lg Classic Caesar$12.20
More about Knockout Pizza - Oceanside
Banner pic

 

Q & A Oyster Bar/CocoCabana - 408 Pier View Way

408 Pier View Way, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Thin Cut Catfish$20.00
[ an old new orleans twist ] lemon, house spice brine, fried crispy
Chicken Man$25.00
3pc fried chicken, chili garlic drizzle, biscuit
Gumbo$8.00
[ also known as the kitchen sink ] shrimp, crawfish, crab, chicken, andouille sausage, creole rice
More about Q & A Oyster Bar/CocoCabana - 408 Pier View Way
Consumer pic

 

Heritage Barbeque - Oceanside

2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi, Sharp Cheddar Sauce, topped with Bread Crumbs & Parsley.
2 Taco Combo Plate$21.00
2 tacos of your choice on floor tortilla and side of chips and beans.
Charro Beans$8.00
Rancho Gordo Heirloom Mayocoba Beans, Brisket Burnt Ends, Onions, Jalapeños topped with cilantro, epazote, chicharrons, & Queso Fresco.
More about Heritage Barbeque - Oceanside
Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2 - Tri City

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banzai Ramen$13.00
Stir Fried Vegetables (Beansprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, White onions, Zucchini and Corn), Chicken, Fish Cake, and Green Onions
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate$14.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
Dinner Special #1$17.00
Chicken Teriyaki, 8pc California Roll served with Green Salad, Potato Salad and Steamed Rice
More about Teri Cafe #2 - Tri City
Consumer pic

 

Anita's Mexican Restaurant Cantina

2250 South El Camino Real, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Two Item Combo$14.75
Choose two of your choice
Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole
From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole
Served with rice and beans
Two Item w/ S. Cream & Guacamole$15.75
Choose two of your choice
Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole
From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole
Served with rice and beans with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Sour Cream Enchiladas$14.65
Two chicken enchiladas covered with creamy sauce and melted cheese
Served with rice and beans
More about Anita's Mexican Restaurant Cantina
Stratford at the Harbor image

 

Stratford at the Harbor

280 S Harbor Drive, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salted Caramel Latte$5.50
Side Bacon$6.50
Coffee French$4.00
More about Stratford at the Harbor
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Special #1$17.00
Chicken Teriyaki, 8pc California Roll served with Green Salad, Potato Salad and Steamed Rice
J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl$7.00
Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
Banzai Ramen$13.00
Stir Fried Vegetables (Beansprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, White onions, Zucchini and Corn), Chicken, Fish Cake, and Green Onions
More about Teri Cafe #1
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

 

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub -

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dragonfly$21.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion & chili garlic
Chronic$18.00
krab, avocado & spicy tuna, deep fried & topped with root beer teriyaki & spicy aioli
Rainbow$18.00
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
More about Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub -
Consumer pic

 

Banana Dang Coffee - 115 South Coast Highway

115 South Coast Highway, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PuMPkin Toast$8.50
Organic house-made pumpkin puree, creamy raw almond butter, whipped cream, almond slices + seasonal spices (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom).
“Texas” size 1-inch thick, single slice.
Sourdough (Vegan), Rosemary (Vegan), Wheat (NOT Vegan)
Vanilla Dang$8.50
Vanilla creamer, bananas, flax, cinnamon + almond milk—16 oz
STAFF PICK: Amazing with Almond Butter!
ShaKEned BaNana$6.50
Espresso, Banana Puree with HONEY ShaKENed over ice and oatmilk—16 oz
More about Banana Dang Coffee - 115 South Coast Highway
Consumer pic

 

Harney Sushi - Oceanside - OCEANSIDE

301 Mission Ave, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ana Roll$20.00
2017 Roll Contest Winner
soy paper | shrimp tempura | spicy krab | top w/ seared salmon | orange slices | super sauce | garlic aioli | micro greens
Crunch Roll$15.00
shrimp tempura | krab | avocado | cucumber | rolled in tempura crunchies | faux-nagi sauce
Rainbow roll$15.00
5 types of fish | chefs choice | krab | avocado | cucumber
More about Harney Sushi - Oceanside - OCEANSIDE
Consumer pic

 

ZIGZAG Pizza

333 North Myers Street, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Satisfaction$10.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, black olives, red onions, tomato sauce
Caesar Rocks$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, cracked black pepper
BYO Pizza$11.95
Pick a sauce, pick a cheese, and pick up to 6 toppings. (Additional toppings can be added for an extra charge)
More about ZIGZAG Pizza
Mangia e Bevi image

 

Mangia e Bevi

3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$20.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino-Romano (v)
Wild Arugula$17.00
roasted beet, fresh burrata, fennel, seasonal fruit, tart honey vinaigrette (v)
Salsiccia$21.00
smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, basil, pecorino
More about Mangia e Bevi
The Plot image

SUSHI

The Plot - South Oceanside

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy truffle fries$12.00
Sweet potato fries with cheësy truffle sauce
Cheesy Truffle Fries$12.00
More about The Plot - South Oceanside
Consumer pic

 

Graziano's Pizza - 125 Old Grove Road, Suite 12

125 Old Grove Road, Suite 12, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Dressing$0.00
16" Cheese$16.00
More about Graziano's Pizza - 125 Old Grove Road, Suite 12
Rosewood Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Rosewood Kitchen - 608 Mission Ave

608 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY MISO RAMEN$14.95
GARLIC NOODLES with CHICKEN KATSU$16.45
More about Rosewood Kitchen - 608 Mission Ave
Killer Pizza From Mars image

 

Killer Pizza From Mars

3772 Mission Ave,Ste 127, OCEANSIDE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Pizza (4 Topping)$29.59
More about Killer Pizza From Mars
The Cup Coffee image

SANDWICHES

The Cup Coffee

206 Wisconsin Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Cup Coffee
Pier View Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • GELATO

Pier View Coffee Company

300 Pier View Way, Oceanside

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Pier View Coffee Company
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

46 Beach Hut Deli - 46 Oceanside

280 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli - 46 Oceanside
BG pic

 

Pedro's Tacos - 656 Benet Rd

656 Benet Rd, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Pedro's Tacos - 656 Benet Rd
Master's Kitchen & Cocktail image

 

Master's Kitchen & Cocktail

208 S Coast Highway, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Master's Kitchen & Cocktail

