Oceanside restaurants you'll love
Must-try Oceanside restaurants
Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
223 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$13.50
Panko crusted buttermilk chicken thigh, housemade spiced pickle, chipotle honey mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun. Your choice of salad or chips. You can also sub for homefries or hashbrowns!
|Mocha de Mexico
|$4.75
Mocha de Mexico powder, espresso, and milk! Your choice of hot or iced. Milk and whip options.
|Lavender Latte
|$5.75
Always a staff favorite :) lavender syrup, espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam.
Enzo's BBQ Ale House
4141 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Popular items
|12" Margarita
|$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato & herbs. Substitutions may be an additional charge.
|12" Pepperoni
|$15.95
Substitutions may be an additional charge.
|10" BBQ Pizza
|$11.50
Choice of pork, chicken or brisket. Served with BBQ sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside
3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE
|Popular items
|CATFISH NUGGETS
|$0.00
8 OR 16 OF OUR SIGNATURE SOUTHERN FRIED CATFISH NUGGETS! SERVED WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE!
|CATFISH DINNER
|$0.00
One or two catfish fillets grilled, blackened, or fried southern style! Served with two sides of your choice. you can also try our catfish nuggets (8 pieces 16)
|PULLED PORK PLATTER
|$23.00
Hot or mild BBQ sauce. Slow-smoked pork pulled! Served with two sides of your choice or one large side!
Shootz Fish X Beer - 602 S Tremont Suite 101
602 Tremont, Suite B, Oceanside
|Popular items
|San Miguel
|$5.50
Ensenada Shrimp
Shootz beer battered Mexican white shrimp, cabbage, yum yum sauce, cilantro
Contains: shellfish, egg & gluten
|Pescaderos
|$5.50
market catch. cabbage slaw. shootz sauce. pickled veg. cilantro. habanero carrot. cotija.
*Gluten free*
Contains: egg & fish
|Sunset Poke
|$17.00
market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake.
Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten
*Cannot be made gluten free*
Brown Cup Cafe & Lounge
401 North Coast Hwy,Ste 105, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast, Pesto-basil
|$6.25
Avocado, pesto cream cheese, tomatoes, basil and feta cheese on a toast
|Latte
|$0.00
|Tea, Lavender-Honey-Matcha Latte
|$0.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blade 1936
401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside
|Popular items
|PIZZA REGINA MARGHERITA
|$20.50
Tomato sauce / Cherry Tomatoes / Mozzarella di Bufala
|Caprese Heirloom
|$16.50
fresh mozzarella / organic heirloom tomatoes / basil / balsamic reduction
|Insalata di Fragole
|$15.50
Fresh mozzarella burrata / strawberries / organic beets / fennel / almonds / mint / champagne vinaigrette
TACOS
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
275 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
|Consommé (8oz) Cup
|$3.00
Exquisite savory Birria soup cooked for 8hrs.
|Pollo Asado Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled chicken. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
Tikka Masala Hut - 3780 Mission Ave
3780 Mission Ave, OCEANSIDE
|Popular items
|Veg Samosa
|$4.99
Samosa is a crispy, flaky deep-fried pastry with a spiced filling. This dish can be made with different fillings, but the most popular one is potato & peas filling. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
|Butter Chicken
|$13.99
Butter chicken originated from Northern India. Grilled chicken tikkas tossed in incredible creamy tomato and cashew gravy. This is one of the best you will ever try.
|Chole Bhature
|$9.99
Chole Bhature is a dish originating from Northern India. It is a combination of kabuli chana spicy and bhatura, a fried bread made from flour. There is a distinct Punjabi variant of the dish. It is served with onion salad.
The Lab Collaborative
201 North Cleveland street Ste 109, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Lab Burger
|$21.00
Gluten free with no bun and lettuce wrapped. Bun is Egg free
|Wings
|$17.50
Not gluten free due to cross contamination
|Philly Sando
|$18.00
Gluten free with no bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knockout Pizza - Oceanside
401 Mission Ave,Ste B120, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.23
|lg House Salad
|$12.20
|lg Classic Caesar
|$12.20
Q & A Oyster Bar/CocoCabana - 408 Pier View Way
408 Pier View Way, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Thin Cut Catfish
|$20.00
[ an old new orleans twist ] lemon, house spice brine, fried crispy
|Chicken Man
|$25.00
3pc fried chicken, chili garlic drizzle, biscuit
|Gumbo
|$8.00
[ also known as the kitchen sink ] shrimp, crawfish, crab, chicken, andouille sausage, creole rice
Heritage Barbeque - Oceanside
2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Cavatappi, Sharp Cheddar Sauce, topped with Bread Crumbs & Parsley.
|2 Taco Combo Plate
|$21.00
2 tacos of your choice on floor tortilla and side of chips and beans.
|Charro Beans
|$8.00
Rancho Gordo Heirloom Mayocoba Beans, Brisket Burnt Ends, Onions, Jalapeños topped with cilantro, epazote, chicharrons, & Queso Fresco.
Teri Cafe #2 - Tri City
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Banzai Ramen
|$13.00
Stir Fried Vegetables (Beansprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, White onions, Zucchini and Corn), Chicken, Fish Cake, and Green Onions
|#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$14.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
|Dinner Special #1
|$17.00
Chicken Teriyaki, 8pc California Roll served with Green Salad, Potato Salad and Steamed Rice
Anita's Mexican Restaurant Cantina
2250 South El Camino Real, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Two Item Combo
|$14.75
Choose two of your choice
Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole
From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole
Served with rice and beans
|Two Item w/ S. Cream & Guacamole
|$15.75
Choose two of your choice
Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole
From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole
Served with rice and beans with a side of sour cream and guacamole
|Sour Cream Enchiladas
|$14.65
Two chicken enchiladas covered with creamy sauce and melted cheese
Served with rice and beans
Stratford at the Harbor
280 S Harbor Drive, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Latte
|$5.50
|Side Bacon
|$6.50
|Coffee French
|$4.00
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Dinner Special #1
|$17.00
Chicken Teriyaki, 8pc California Roll served with Green Salad, Potato Salad and Steamed Rice
|J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl
|$7.00
Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
|Banzai Ramen
|$13.00
Stir Fried Vegetables (Beansprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, White onions, Zucchini and Corn), Chicken, Fish Cake, and Green Onions
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub -
1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Dragonfly
|$21.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion & chili garlic
|Chronic
|$18.00
krab, avocado & spicy tuna, deep fried & topped with root beer teriyaki & spicy aioli
|Rainbow
|$18.00
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
Banana Dang Coffee - 115 South Coast Highway
115 South Coast Highway, Oceanside
|Popular items
|PuMPkin Toast
|$8.50
Organic house-made pumpkin puree, creamy raw almond butter, whipped cream, almond slices + seasonal spices (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom).
“Texas” size 1-inch thick, single slice.
Sourdough (Vegan), Rosemary (Vegan), Wheat (NOT Vegan)
|Vanilla Dang
|$8.50
Vanilla creamer, bananas, flax, cinnamon + almond milk—16 oz
STAFF PICK: Amazing with Almond Butter!
|ShaKEned BaNana
|$6.50
Espresso, Banana Puree with HONEY ShaKENed over ice and oatmilk—16 oz
Harney Sushi - Oceanside - OCEANSIDE
301 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Ana Roll
|$20.00
2017 Roll Contest Winner
soy paper | shrimp tempura | spicy krab | top w/ seared salmon | orange slices | super sauce | garlic aioli | micro greens
|Crunch Roll
|$15.00
shrimp tempura | krab | avocado | cucumber | rolled in tempura crunchies | faux-nagi sauce
|Rainbow roll
|$15.00
5 types of fish | chefs choice | krab | avocado | cucumber
ZIGZAG Pizza
333 North Myers Street, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Satisfaction
|$10.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, black olives, red onions, tomato sauce
|Caesar Rocks
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, cracked black pepper
|BYO Pizza
|$11.95
Pick a sauce, pick a cheese, and pick up to 6 toppings. (Additional toppings can be added for an extra charge)
Mangia e Bevi
3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$20.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino-Romano (v)
|Wild Arugula
|$17.00
roasted beet, fresh burrata, fennel, seasonal fruit, tart honey vinaigrette (v)
|Salsiccia
|$21.00
smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, basil, pecorino
SUSHI
The Plot - South Oceanside
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Cheesy truffle fries
|$12.00
Sweet potato fries with cheësy truffle sauce
|Cheesy Truffle Fries
|$12.00
Graziano's Pizza - 125 Old Grove Road, Suite 12
125 Old Grove Road, Suite 12, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Extra Dressing
|$0.00
|16" Cheese
|$16.00
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Rosewood Kitchen - 608 Mission Ave
608 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|SPICY MISO RAMEN
|$14.95
|GARLIC NOODLES with CHICKEN KATSU
|$16.45
Killer Pizza From Mars
3772 Mission Ave,Ste 127, OCEANSIDE
|Popular items
|Lg Pizza (4 Topping)
|$29.59
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • GELATO
Pier View Coffee Company
300 Pier View Way, Oceanside
SALADS • SANDWICHES
46 Beach Hut Deli - 46 Oceanside
280 Mission Ave, Oceanside
Pedro's Tacos - 656 Benet Rd
656 Benet Rd, Oceanside