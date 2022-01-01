Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve veggie salad

Graziano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graziano's Pizza

125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide

Avg 4.1 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Veggie Salad$11.00
Small Veggie Salad$9.00
More about Graziano's Pizza
Killer Pizza From Mars image

 

Killer Pizza From Mars

3772 Mission Ave,Ste 127, OCEANSIDE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Salad$7.99
More about Killer Pizza From Mars

Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside

Gyoza

Soft Shell Crabs

Seaweed Salad

Cannolis

Drunken Noodles

Nigiri

Chicken Fried Rice

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Oceanside to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (867 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston