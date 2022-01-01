Go
Oceanside Pizza 2

Our pizza is made using our homemade dough which is prepared in the artisan style the old fashioned way. We hand toss our pies and bake them on two inch stone hearths. They are sold by the pie or by the slice.

810 North Miramar ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18" Large Red Sauce$18.00
Caesar Salad$11.25
Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons, our homemade Caesar dressing and Parmesano Reggiano cheese.
Greek Salad$11.25
Fresh Romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, purple onion, pepperoncini peppers, croutons and homemade Greek dressing.
Homemade Chicken Fingers$10.50
(5) Chicken Fingers with choice of dipping sauce.
16" Medium Red Sauce$16.00
Mozzarella Sticks$9.45
with marinara
Garlic Knots$4.45
with marinara
Slice Cheese Pizza$3.50
Wings 1 lb$10.95
18" Large Margherita$23.95
Fresh mozzarella, cherub tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil.
Location

810 North Miramar ave

Indialantic FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
