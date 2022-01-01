Go
Email unit288oceanspray@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

One Ocean Spray Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
EGGS
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
Location

Lakeville MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

