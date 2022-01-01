Go
Ocean View

Year-round family dining within walking distance to Oak Bluffs Harbor. Come in to enjoy Burgers, Pizzas, Pasta & fresh seafood.

16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220

Philly Steak & Cheese$15.95
Shaved Sirloin w/ sauteed Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Mushrooms topped w/ melted Provolone
CLAM CHOWDER$7.99
CHIX TENDERS$13.95
KID Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Served w/ Marinara
WINGS$15.95
Breaded & Fried
Cheeseburger$14.95
100% Angus Beef Burger w/ your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Our seasoned Crispy Fried Buttermilk Chicken topped w/ Homemade Coleslaw on a bun
POTATO SKINS$12.95
Melted Cheeses & Scallions served w/ Sour Cream
Cheese Pizza - 16"$19.99
Plain Ole Cheese!
Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
