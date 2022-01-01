Go
Toast

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

Thank you. Please come again. :D

5037 Westfields Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad See Yew$11.95
Wide rice noodles, garlic, Chinese broccoli and egg with sweet black soy sauce. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Pad Thai Noodles$11.95
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, egg, crushed peanut and lime with sweet tamarind Pad Thai sauce.
**Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Drunken Noodles$11.95
Wide rice noodles, garlic, Thai chili, Thai basil leaves, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and green pepper. Medium Spicy.
**Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
P A I D
Panang Curry$12.95
Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Crispy Spring Roll$4.95
(Ingredients can’t be removed, changed or substituted) Cabbage, red cabbage, carrot and glass noodles with sweet chili sauce. (3 pcs)
Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, onions and cucumber.
U N P A I D
Thai iced tea$3.95
Sweetened Thai black tea with half & half. Natural tea leaf sediment may be present. (Thai Tea cannot be made totally non-sweet)
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$11.95
Jasmine rice, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and onions. Medium Spicy.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5037 Westfields Blvd

Centreville, VA, 20120 VA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Farmtruck Pizza & Greens

No reviews yet

Farmtruck's menu has been carefully crafted by our award winning chef with casual offerings that best utilize healthy grains and greens, hormone and antibiotic free meats, as well as fresh, locally sourced produce and ingredient when available. With scratch kitchens to
complement our vibrant farm-to-table flavors, we always strive to offer our guests an unparalleled dining experience.

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

No reviews yet

REAL WOOD-SMOKED BBQ & HOMEMADE SIDES.
GET IN HERE & EAT!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston