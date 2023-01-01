Chicken sandwiches in Ocoee
Ocoee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Ocoee
BBQ
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Ocoee
336 Moore Rd, Ocoee
|Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.29
Pulled chicken, bread and butter pickles, crispy onion straws, and choice of mississippi comeback or alabama white sauce on a corn dusted Kaiser roll. Includes one side.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.59
Pulled chicken on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.
More about Bella Tuscany - Ocoee - 1568 Maguire Rd
Bella Tuscany - Ocoee - 1568 Maguire Rd
1568 Maguire Rd, Ocoee
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Breaded Chicken Breast. Cut into Strips and Stuffed Inside a Homemade Bread. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with French Fries