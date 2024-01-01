Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ocoee

Ocoee restaurants
Ocoee restaurants that serve quesadillas

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee

8995 W Colonial Drive, Ocoee

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
N11. Cheese Quesadilla$8.89
Quesadilla Rellena$17.89
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
L Quesadilla Rellena$12.00
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga and SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
Fogata ST - 2222 ocoee-apopka rd

2222 ocoee-apopka rd, ocoee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Fajita$14.00
Red & green bell peppers and onions. Choice of meat. Served with side of rice.
Quesadilla Classic$10.00
Mozzarella with your choice of protein
Vegetarian Quesadilla$12.00
Mozzarella Cheese, red & green bell pepper, onions, beans and mushrooms side of rice
More about Fogata ST - 2222 ocoee-apopka rd
Antojitos Locos - 114 West McKey Street

114 West McKey Street, Ocoee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria Quesadilla w Consome$16.00
Quesadilla$13.00
More about Antojitos Locos - 114 West McKey Street

