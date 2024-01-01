Quesadillas in Ocoee
Ocoee restaurants that serve quesadillas
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
8995 W Colonial Drive, Ocoee
|N11. Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.89
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$17.89
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
|L Quesadilla Rellena
|$12.00
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga and SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
Fogata ST - 2222 ocoee-apopka rd
2222 ocoee-apopka rd, ocoee
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$14.00
Red & green bell peppers and onions. Choice of meat. Served with side of rice.
|Quesadilla Classic
|$10.00
Mozzarella with your choice of protein
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$12.00
Mozzarella Cheese, red & green bell pepper, onions, beans and mushrooms side of rice