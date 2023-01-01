Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ocoee

Ocoee restaurants
Ocoee restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee

8995 W Colonial Drive, Ocoee

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)
Takeout
L Tacos Supreme$11.90
Three crispy corn or soft flour tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
N12. Classic Taco$8.29
L Taco Salad$10.90
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or beef tinga, beans, SJ's Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and San Jose’s shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

RusTeak Ocoee

1681 Amazing Way, Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (2672 reviews)
Takeout
Catch Tacos$17.00
catch of the day OR blackened shrimp, flour tortillas, cilantro lime slaw, tomato, onion,
ancho chili crema, queso fresco
Kid's Chicken Tacos$10.00
More about RusTeak Ocoee
Fogata ST - 2222 ocoee-apopka rd

2222 ocoee-apopka rd, ocoee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos El Marinero$16.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi Fish tacos on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de Gallo, sliced avocado, and chipotle mayo (spicy) or garlic sauce
Fogata Taco$13.00
Flour Tortilla, steak, melted mozarella cheese, beans, guacamole, onions, cilantro and salsa.
Grilled Chicken Taco A LA CARTE$3.50
cilantro, onions, lime, salsa
More about Fogata ST - 2222 ocoee-apopka rd

