Tacos in Ocoee
Ocoee restaurants that serve tacos
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
8995 W Colonial Drive, Ocoee
|L Tacos Supreme
|$11.90
Three crispy corn or soft flour tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
|N12. Classic Taco
|$8.29
|L Taco Salad
|$10.90
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or beef tinga, beans, SJ's Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and San Jose’s shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce.
More about RusTeak Ocoee
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
RusTeak Ocoee
1681 Amazing Way, Ocoee
|Catch Tacos
|$17.00
catch of the day OR blackened shrimp, flour tortillas, cilantro lime slaw, tomato, onion,
ancho chili crema, queso fresco
|Kid's Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
More about Fogata ST - 2222 ocoee-apopka rd
Fogata ST - 2222 ocoee-apopka rd
2222 ocoee-apopka rd, ocoee
|Tacos El Marinero
|$16.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi Fish tacos on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de Gallo, sliced avocado, and chipotle mayo (spicy) or garlic sauce
|Fogata Taco
|$13.00
Flour Tortilla, steak, melted mozarella cheese, beans, guacamole, onions, cilantro and salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Taco A LA CARTE
|$3.50
cilantro, onions, lime, salsa