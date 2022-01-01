Oconomowoc restaurants you'll love

Oconomowoc restaurants
Toast
  • Oconomowoc

Oconomowoc's top cuisines

Must-try Oconomowoc restaurants

Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESEHEAD$15.00
Stuffed: 5 Different Cheeses
Topped: Bacon, Cheese Curds,
Cheese Sauce
BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Stuffed: White Cheddar
Topped: Bacon
THE LUCY$10.50
Stuffed: American Cheese
Coco's Seafood and Steakhouse image

 

Coco's Seafood and Steakhouse

151 St. Paul Street, OCONOMOWOC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8oz Center Cut Filet Mignon$49.00
Certified Angus Beef Choice
Grouper$34.00
Ahi Tuna$32.00
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI image

 

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI

N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$8.50
Shaved beef with mozzarella on toasted roll with side au jus
Chicken Wings$11.50
10 jumbo chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS$8.50
5 pieces of chicken tender strips with choice of sauce
Sobie's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Sobie's Restaurant

123 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Tenderloin Sandwich$15.00
4 oz filet served open faced on a toasted baguette slice, topped with red pepper, portobello mushrooms and roasted garlic aioli
Broasted Cod Fish Fry$14.00
Our beer-battered, broasted cod served with house-made fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce with lemon wedge.
BUTTER burger$12.00
Topped with sauteed onions, American cheese and a pat o' butter on an everything brioche bun. Best AS-IS!
Consumer pic

 

Foolery's Liquid Therapy

N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Bacon$13.00
Sweet bourbon glaze, mozzarella cheese, applewood bacon, fried haystack onions.
Cheese Curds$9.00
White or yellow curds with pancake batter to make ours one of a kind! Served with Foolery's homemade ranch.
6 Wings$10.00
Jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs.
Ginger Ovens image

 

Ginger Ovens

219 east pleasant street, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hash Brown$2.00
Ssg Egg & Cheese$5.50
Cinnamon Roll$4.75
The Etcetera image

 

The Etcetera

118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Pizza 16"$16.00
16" crust
Big A#@ Pretzel$12.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Served With Cheese or Mustard
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle chips perfect for sharing
Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs

1280 Brown Street, Oconomowoc

Avg 5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese.
Supreme Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Onions
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
SteelTank Brewing image

 

SteelTank Brewing

1225 Robruck Dr., Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boondocks BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boondocks BBQ

N67W33525 County Road K, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oconomowoc

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

