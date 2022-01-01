Oconomowoc restaurants you'll love
More about Crafty Cow
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|CHEESEHEAD
|$15.00
Stuffed: 5 Different Cheeses
Topped: Bacon, Cheese Curds,
Cheese Sauce
|BACON CHEDDAR
|$11.00
Stuffed: White Cheddar
Topped: Bacon
|THE LUCY
|$10.50
Stuffed: American Cheese
More about Coco's Seafood and Steakhouse
Coco's Seafood and Steakhouse
151 St. Paul Street, OCONOMOWOC
|Popular items
|8oz Center Cut Filet Mignon
|$49.00
Certified Angus Beef Choice
|Grouper
|$34.00
|Ahi Tuna
|$32.00
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$8.50
Shaved beef with mozzarella on toasted roll with side au jus
|Chicken Wings
|$11.50
10 jumbo chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$8.50
5 pieces of chicken tender strips with choice of sauce
More about Sobie's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Sobie's Restaurant
123 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|Beef Tenderloin Sandwich
|$15.00
4 oz filet served open faced on a toasted baguette slice, topped with red pepper, portobello mushrooms and roasted garlic aioli
|Broasted Cod Fish Fry
|$14.00
Our beer-battered, broasted cod served with house-made fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce with lemon wedge.
|BUTTER burger
|$12.00
Topped with sauteed onions, American cheese and a pat o' butter on an everything brioche bun. Best AS-IS!
More about Foolery's Liquid Therapy
Foolery's Liquid Therapy
N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|Bourbon Bacon
|$13.00
Sweet bourbon glaze, mozzarella cheese, applewood bacon, fried haystack onions.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
White or yellow curds with pancake batter to make ours one of a kind! Served with Foolery's homemade ranch.
|6 Wings
|$10.00
Jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs.
More about Ginger Ovens
Ginger Ovens
219 east pleasant street, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|Hash Brown
|$2.00
|Ssg Egg & Cheese
|$5.50
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.75
More about The Etcetera
The Etcetera
118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|BYO Pizza 16"
|$16.00
16" crust
|Big A#@ Pretzel
|$12.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Served With Cheese or Mustard
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Pickle chips perfect for sharing
More about Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs
1280 Brown Street, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese.
|Supreme Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Onions
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.49