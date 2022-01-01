Oconomowoc American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Oconomowoc

Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESEHEAD$15.00
Stuffed: 5 Different Cheeses
Topped: Bacon, Cheese Curds,
Cheese Sauce
BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Stuffed: White Cheddar
Topped: Bacon
THE LUCY$10.50
Stuffed: American Cheese
More about Crafty Cow
Sobie's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Sobie's Restaurant

123 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Tenderloin Sandwich$15.00
4 oz filet served open faced on a toasted baguette slice, topped with red pepper, portobello mushrooms and roasted garlic aioli
Broasted Cod Fish Fry$14.00
Our beer-battered, broasted cod served with house-made fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce with lemon wedge.
BUTTER burger$12.00
Topped with sauteed onions, American cheese and a pat o' butter on an everything brioche bun. Best AS-IS!
More about Sobie's Restaurant
Ginger Ovens image

 

Ginger Ovens

219 east pleasant street, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hash Brown$2.00
Ssg Egg & Cheese$5.50
Cinnamon Roll$4.75
More about Ginger Ovens

