Oconomowoc American restaurants you'll love

More about Crafty Cow
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|CHEESEHEAD
|$15.00
Stuffed: 5 Different Cheeses
Topped: Bacon, Cheese Curds,
Cheese Sauce
|BACON CHEDDAR
|$11.00
Stuffed: White Cheddar
Topped: Bacon
|THE LUCY
|$10.50
Stuffed: American Cheese
More about Sobie's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Sobie's Restaurant
123 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
|Popular items
|Beef Tenderloin Sandwich
|$15.00
4 oz filet served open faced on a toasted baguette slice, topped with red pepper, portobello mushrooms and roasted garlic aioli
|Broasted Cod Fish Fry
|$14.00
Our beer-battered, broasted cod served with house-made fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce with lemon wedge.
|BUTTER burger
|$12.00
Topped with sauteed onions, American cheese and a pat o' butter on an everything brioche bun. Best AS-IS!