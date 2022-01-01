Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Oconomowoc

Go
Oconomowoc restaurants
Toast

Oconomowoc restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

The Etcetera image

 

The Etcetera

118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Buffalo sauce, pickles, bacon, peppar jack cheese
More about The Etcetera
Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs

1280 Brown Street, Oconomowoc

Avg 5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled$9.60
Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, grilled onions, cheese and a side of ranch or blu cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Crispy$9.60
More about Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Oconomowoc

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Oconomowoc to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston