Chicken sandwiches in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Fried chicken, dill pickles
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Chicken Tenders Tossed In Nashville Hot, Pickles, Truffled Garlic Aioli, On an Italian Donut Bun
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$5.50
Pulled chicken with house made BBQ on pretzel bun
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Sobie's Restaurant
123 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
|Sobie's Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Brined boneless chicken breast grilled and served with applewood smoked bacon, avocado chimichurri, potato chips, lettuce, tomato and mayo on ciabatta.
Ginger Ovens
219 east pleasant street, Oconomowoc
|Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.99
The Etcetera
118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Buffalo sauce, pickles, bacon, peppar jack cheese
|The ETC Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
lettuce, tomato,,mayo
|The ETC Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
lettuce, tomato,mayo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs
1280 Brown Street, Oconomowoc
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled
|$9.60
Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, grilled onions, cheese and a side of ranch or blu cheese.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.60
Italian herb crusted chicken breast with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Crispy
|$9.60