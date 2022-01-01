Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Oconomowoc

Oconomowoc restaurants
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried chicken, dill pickles
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Chicken Tenders Tossed In Nashville Hot, Pickles, Truffled Garlic Aioli, On an Italian Donut Bun
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI image

 

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI

N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$5.50
Pulled chicken with house made BBQ on pretzel bun
Sobie's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Sobie's Restaurant

123 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sobie's Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brined boneless chicken breast grilled and served with applewood smoked bacon, avocado chimichurri, potato chips, lettuce, tomato and mayo on ciabatta.
Ginger Ovens image

 

Ginger Ovens

219 east pleasant street, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich$13.99
The Etcetera image

 

The Etcetera

118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Buffalo sauce, pickles, bacon, peppar jack cheese
The ETC Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.95
lettuce, tomato,,mayo
The ETC Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
lettuce, tomato,mayo
Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs

1280 Brown Street, Oconomowoc

Avg 5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled$9.60
Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, grilled onions, cheese and a side of ranch or blu cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.60
Italian herb crusted chicken breast with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Crispy$9.60
