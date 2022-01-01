Chicken tenders in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$8.50
5 pieces of chicken tender strips with choice of sauce
Foolery's Liquid Therapy
N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Whole chicken tenderloins breaded and fried crispy and served with your choice of Foolery's signature sauces.
The Etcetera
118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
Hand breaded made fresh to order
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
3 crispy chicken strips hand battered made to order