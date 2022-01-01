Grilled chicken in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Etcetera
118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc
|The ETC Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
lettuce, tomato,mayo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs
1280 Brown Street, Oconomowoc
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled
|$9.60
Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, grilled onions, cheese and a side of ranch or blu cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.60
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cheese.