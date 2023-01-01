Jalapeno poppers in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
|Jalapeno Popper
|$11.50
Fresh made poppers made with cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, wrapped in won ton
More about Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street
Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street
24 South Main Street, Oconomowoc
|Jalapeno Popper Burger
|$14.89
Ground beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Jalapeno cream cheese and bacon
More about Foolery's Liquid Therapy
Foolery's Liquid Therapy
N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$14.00
Fresh jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and cream cheese and jalapeño bacon wrapped in wontons. Fried crispy. Served with your choice of foolery's signature sauces. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.