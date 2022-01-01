Nachos in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve nachos
Crafty Cow - Oconomowoc
153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
|ELOTE LOADED NACHOS
|$12.50
House Potato Chips, Pickled Red Onion, Corn & Poblano Pepper, Cheese Sauce, Cilantro Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
|Nachos
|$5.50
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, cheddar, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos. salsa.
Foolery's Liquid Therapy
N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc
|Small Nachos
|$8.00
|Nachos
|$16.00
A pile of our house-made corn tortilla chips, choice of ground beef, braised chicken or smoked beef brisket loaded with white cheddar queso, ripe tomato, black jalapeño. Available side of sour cream, guacamole and salsa.